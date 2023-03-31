Noida, Mar 31 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two Delhi-based brothers who allegedly duped hundreds of job seekers in the national capital region (NCR) after luring them with offers to work as a gigolo.

The duo picked up several potential targets from the internet and used accounts on Facebook and Instagram to lure them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said.

The accused have been identified as Ketan Arora and Chirag Arora, residents of Geeta Colony in east Delhi, but went by their aliases Vishal and Sumit.

They were arrested by officials of the Sector 58 police station in coordination with the Information Technology Cell, he said.

"They called up job seekers and had created pages on Facebook and Instagram titled 'Friendship Club'. The accused would message those who liked or followed these pages, took their phone numbers and talked to them,” Avasthy told reporters.

“Once they talked over the phone, the accused offered to help these men with jobs of gigolo at spa centres and told them that they could make Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per client,” the officer said.

Later, the accused would also send pictures of women downloaded from the internet to these potential targets over WhatsApp to lure them further, Avasthy said.

Pretending to be women, they would even called up the men, saying they were speaking on behalf of a high-profile client, and at times, posing as a client, he said.

On the modus operandi of the duo, the additional DCP said the accused told the men that to become a gigolo they would have to take membership of their 'Friendship Clubs' against some money, usually between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000.

“These were clubs which had female members and those wanting the (gigolo) services, this is what the accused told the job seekers,” he said.

After this they would ask the job seekers to pay money on the pretext of either “kits” for service, security money, processing fees, or other charges and funds were transferred online, he added.

“The police reached the duo during investigation of a case lodged at the Sector 58 police station by a man who alleged fraud of Rs 1.83 lakh with him. To date, the accused have duped hundreds of men in Delhi NCR to the tune of lakhs of rupees,” Avasthy told PTI.

Police said they have recovered 13 mobile phones, 10 debit cards, three Aadhaar cards, one voter ID, one PAN card, one driving license, four SIM cards purchased on bogus ID, and Rs 29,000 cash from the Arora brothers.

The FIR has been lodged against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the IT Act, the police added.

