Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two children were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bahlolpur slum cluster in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday.

The blaze has been doused by the firefighters and a rescue operation is underway.

"Bodies of two children have been found in the area. The fire has been doused," said a police officer while speaking to ANI.

A rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)