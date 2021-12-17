Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans deployed on law and order duty at the Delhi border farmer protest site died in a car accident while returning home, police said on Friday.

Rinkesh (30) of Pipali village and Ajay Kumar (32) of Hameedpur village in Rajasthan were on their way home in a car on Thursday night when it collided with a stationary truck near Banipur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car blew up and both jawans died on the spot, the police said.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, Rajesh Chechi reached the spot and rushed the jawans to a local community health centre, where they were declared brought dead. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations on Friday, they said.

CISF Deputy Commandant K S Malik, Assistant Commandant Pratap Singh and other officials of the force reached Bawal from Delhi on receiving information about the accident.

"We have registered a case and are searching for the driver of the truck," Chechi said.

