Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said.

Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Both of them were admitted in the hospital on September 7 after they were found COVID-19 positive, he said.

The officer said attempts are on to arrest them, adding that separate police teams have been constituted for the purpose.

