Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Two criminals were arrested here with 8.5 grams of heroin and counterfeit currency worth Rs 47,800, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Aslam alias Sonu and Rashid Ali alias Zakir were moving in a car when they were stopped for checking at Sunjwan on the outskirts of the city, leading to the recovery of the narcotics and 158 fake currency notes from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

They were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) and subjected to questioning, he said.

A laptop, printer, four bottles of magnetic ink, one bundle of printing paper and a digital weighing machine were seized at their disclosure, the spokesperson added.

"Both the arrested are notorious criminals as half a dozen cases are registered against Aslam for his involvement in drug and bovine smuggling, theft, attempt to murder while Ali was booked in a fake currency note case in 2018," he said.

