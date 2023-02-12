Kaushambi (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in cases of loot, dacoity and other crimes in several districts of UP were nabbed after an encounter with the police in Manjhanpur area here, police said on Sunday.

Both the arrested criminals are residents of Gonda district, and are wanted in cases of loot, dacoity and other crimes in districts of Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gonda, Balrampur and Kaushambi, they said.

Late on Saturday night, at around 3:00 am, the joint team of the SOG and police, on suspicion, tried to stop two persons riding a motorcycle. However, the motorcyclists fled from there, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Subsequently, the police laid a cordon and surrounded them. Seeing themselves surrounded, they fired at the police. One of the criminals, Shyam Babu (30) was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police, while the second criminal Rambaksh (50) managed to escape but was later arrested, Srivastava said.

The injured criminal has been admitted to the district hospital. Police have recovered Rs 27,400, two country-made pistols and ammunition from them, the SP said.

