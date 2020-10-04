Jalpaiguri (WB), Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons were critically injured as an elephant attacked them in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Kumlai tea garden in Malbazar subdivision around 9 am after the elephant got separated from its herd, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Woman Alleges Rape by Head Constable on Multiple Occasions, FIR Registered.

The injured, both residents of the tea garden, were taken to a hospital by officials of the Forest Department, a police officer said.

Police, a Forest Department team and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were sent to the spot immediately to capture the elephant, the officer added.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla’s Hot Shirtless Pictures Will Make You Jealous of Rubina Dilaik.

Two trained elephants, 'Bholanath' and 'Barshan', were also taken to the tea garden along with the tranquilising team of the Forest Department, he said.

The elephant could not be captured or tranquilised but it went back to the forest after being chased by locals, officials said.

Apprehending that the tusker might return to the garden, security personnel were patrolling the area, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)