Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) A two-day orientation programme for the members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will begin on February 14, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The programme will be organised under the guidance of State Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, it said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest at the programme, it added.

"Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the special guest and Legislative Assembly Speakers of various states will be present on the occasion," the statement said.

The training of MLAs will be held in the House of the Legislative Assembly and special arrangements are being made, it said.

"A team of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies will train the MLAs on various subjects," it said.

