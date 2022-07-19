Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Also Read | Snapchat Launches Snapchat for Web, Check Details Here.

The incident took place at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2022: Yatris Count Reaches Around 2 Lakhs, Over 15,000 Have 'Darshan' in One Day.

Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.

Two of the house occupants were killed after the structure collapsed, a local police official said.

Three others were rescued and shifted to Amravati district hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)