Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): At least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhanup area in the early hours of Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Kadam told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, he added.

Speaking about the incident earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

