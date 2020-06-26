Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said.

According to the Maharashtra Police, a total of 56 policemen have lost their lives due to the virus so far in the state while 3,444 police officials have been recovered.

"A total of 190 police official found COVID-19 positive and two died dead due to the virus today. Total of 56 policemen have died so far in the state. The count of COVID-19 among police reached 4,516," Maharashtra Police said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far. (ANI)

