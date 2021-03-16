Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as 523 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count 2,76,080, according to a health bulletin.

So far, the disease has killed 3,079 people in the state.

A fatality each was reported from Karnal and Panipat on Tuesday.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Panchkula (96), Karnal (93) and Gurgaon (84).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,484, according to the bulletin. The recovery rate was 97.62 per cent, it said.

