India News | 2 Decomposed Tiger Carcasses Found in Tadoba Andhari Reserve

Chandrapur, Jun 14 (PTI) The bodies of two sub-adult tigers and two langurs were found on Sunday morning in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

The carcasses were found near Kondegaon pond in Sitarampeth beat in TATR's Moharli range, Chief Conservator of Forests NR Pravin said.

"The bodies are highly decomposed and the cause of death has not been found. Probe is underway," he added. PTI

