Sultanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) In a crackdown on drug trafficking, police on Sunday arrested two smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and seized 252 grams of smack worth Rs 25 lakh from their possession, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek Singh (20) and Ashok (40), both residents of Bansi village.

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Elections 2025: BJP Wins 215 Seats Unopposed, Counting of Votes on February 18.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kudwar Anupam Singh as part of a special drive against narcotics.

The police arrested the accused near a primary school in Bansi village, officials said, adding that 252 grams of smack, with an estimated international market value of around Rs 25 lakh, was seized from them.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kudwar Station House Officer Chandrabhan Verma said.

Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)