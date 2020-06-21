Mangaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Two senior citizens undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 designated hospital since mid-May, who tested positive for the virus seven times without showing any symptoms, have been sent for home quarantine with strict instructions.

An 81-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, who were admitted to Wenlock hospital after their return from UAE on May 12 and 20 respectively, have been asymptomatic all these days.

Also Read | 14 More ITBP Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

However, they could not be sent home as their swab samples continued to test positive.

After tests turned out positive for the seventh time, district health authorities decided to discharge them from hospital and keep them under home quarantine, as per the advice of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee in Bengaluru.

Also Read | 'Surender Modi' Means PM Modi Not Only The Leader of Humans But Also Gods: BJP Chief JP Nadda Jabs Rahul Gandhi.

Dakshina Kannada district health officer Ramachandra Bairy said they will be advised to follow all the regulations prescribed by the authorities at home and their health will be monitored continuously by the authorities.

Their swab samples will be collected again after a few days for testing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)