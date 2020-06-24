Fatehpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Two labourers died after they received an electric shock while working at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 3 pm in Kasimpur village, when the labourers, identified as Raju (21) and Rajveer (24), were connecting a wire with a transformer, said Circle officer (city) Kapildev Mishra.

The two were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

After the incident, the factory owner closed the unit and fled from the spot, Mishra added.

