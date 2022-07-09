Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Two flash floods occurred at separate places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Chamba districts on Saturday evening, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported, they added.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said a cloud burst at Hurla Nallah in the forests near Sheelagarh triggered a flash flood as a result of which the level of water level in Gadsa Khad rose.

According to preliminary reports, 40-50 goats are missing, the official added.

Besides, a bailey bridge at Sheelagarh on the Manyar Nullah and two transformers at Thela have also been damaged in the flash floods, he added.

The state disaster management said no loss of life or injures was reported due to flash floods in Kullu.

Another flash flood at Chamba district's Lunekh Chanju village in Churah tehsil on Saturday at 4 pm, state disaster management officials stated.

No loss of any kind has been reported from Chamba district, it added.

