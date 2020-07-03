Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Acting on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's direction, two persons, who are accused of illegally transporting liquor, donated sanitiser and masks to a government hospital in order to get bail.

The High Court's bench at Indore had asked two accused, who were seeking bail, to donate sanitisers and masks to a government hospital in Dhar district.

Advocate OP Solanki, who was appearing for the accused said: "As per police Saroj Rajput and Ravi were nabbed in Dhar when they were illegally transporting liquor on May 21. Police alleged that they recovered 54-litre illegal liquor from accused. Since then the two were in jail."

"When they approached High Court for bail then justice asked them to submit bond of Rs 1 lakh each and donate 5 litre each good-quality sanitiser and 200-each masks to the District Hospital, Dhar," he said.

Solanki informed that the accused fulfilled the court's condition followed by which two got bail on June 30. (ANI)

