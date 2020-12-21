Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Two groups clashed in the Keshab Chandra Street area in Kolkata on Sunday over a real estate dispute, police said.

A police officer said trouble started when members of a real estate group beat up a member of a rival group in the area which has been witnessing a spurt in construction of apartments. It soon led to a clash.

Eyewitnesses said one person was attacked with a knife and suffered injuries during the cash, but the police did not confirm it.

After the clash, one of the groups blocked the street for two hours from 7:30 pm.

The blockade was lifted after senior police officers reached the spot and persuaded the protesters.

"We have arrested a few people after tonight's incident. Hunt is on for the rest of the troublemakers. The situation is under control now," the police officer said.

