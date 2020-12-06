Nagpur, Dec 6 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four persons, including a woman, for allegedly trying to implicate a businessman in a false case of drugs in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

Two of the accused, Nikita Meshram (28) and Manmeetsingh Harwindarsingh Takkhar (22), have been arrested, while two others, prime-accused Amrindarsingh alias Gaurav Bagga and drug peddler Kanni, are absconding, police said.

The accused had hatched a conspiracy to implicate the victim and his sons over a land dispute, they said.

"As per the plan, Bagga bought mephedrone (MD) drug through drug peddler Kanni to trap the businessman. The drug was delivered to Nikita," the official said.

"On Saturday evening, Takkhar and Nikita reached the victim's shop in Quetta Colony area posing as customer. She secretly dumped around 4 grams of drug in packet under the counter and left from the place. However, another customer noticed her act and alerted the victim's son," the official said.

"The shop owner's son picked up the packet and threw it outside the shop. One of the accused later called the police and told them that some banned drug was lying in the shop. Accordingly, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided the shop, but could not find anything," he said.

Meanwhile, the victim suspected the role of Bagga in the episode and informed the police about it. After going through the CCTV footage, the police caught Nikita and Takkhar.

The accused will be produced in a court on Monday.

A case was registered at Lakadganj police station against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

