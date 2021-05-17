Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 17 (ANI): Two individuals were held for black marketing of oxy-flow meters at Jodhpur, as per the official on Sunday.

Confirming the above incident, Jabbar Singh, SOG Police Inspector said, "2 held for black marketing of oxy flow meters at Jodhpur's Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, yesterday."

"We have arrested Kishore Singh and Nikhil Jain for selling oxy meters at Rs 4000-5000 price. Their routine price is about Rs 1200," said the police inspector.

"Further probe in the matter is underway", he said. (ANI)

