Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) A hotel employee and his associate have been arrested here for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a property dealer after claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Friday.

The accused had hatched the plan to overcome their financial crisis and demanded Rs 50 lakhs from the property dealer, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the two at the Sadar police station, officials said.

Property dealer Mohan Singh, a resident of Sector 38 here, lodged a complaint, alleging that he got a call from an unknown number on November 14 during which the caller threatened him, claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The caller was demanding Rs 50 lakh. I did not take it seriously at first but the next day, the accused called again following which I got scared.

"On November 15, I collected Rs 15 lakhs and reached Shankar Chowk where the accused asked me to come with the money. I kept the bag filled with money near a pillar. Soon two men arrived in a car, picked the bag and escaped," Singh said.

Singh recognized the accused -- Vineet and his associate Shahid who worked at the Kabul Hotel in Sector-38 and lodged a complaint with the police," officials said.

The police arrested both the accused who have confessed to their crime, officials said.

"Our crime unit nabbed the accused. We have recovered the bag filled with cash from their possession and are questioning them," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, (crime).

