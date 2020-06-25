New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly posing as journalists and trying to extort Rs 50,000 from a woman in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep (38), a resident of Alipur, and Manish Sisodiya (28), a resident of Village Jindpur Extention, they said.

On Tuesday at 1.30 pm, three persons -- Pradeep, Rama and Manish -- went to a warehouse in Alipur and presented themselves as news reporters, police said.

The accused met a woman there and said that they had taken permission from the district magistrate and are conducting a raid by his order to check for duplicate goods, a senior police officer said.

The woman asked them to come later with government officials as her husband was not at home that time but they allegedly threatened her and demanded Rs 50,000 for not making video of the warehouse, police said.

“Later, police were informed and a case was registered on the statement of the victim,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

During investigation, Pradeep and Sisodiya were arrested. Rama, the third accused, is absconding and raids are being carried out to arrest him, the officer said.

