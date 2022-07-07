Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing their friend in a drunken brawl in Khoh village, police said on Thursday.

The diseased has been identified as Ram Charan (28), a resident of Bhurthal Jat village, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 29-Year-Old Teacher Rapes, Impregnates Class 10 Student in Osmanabad; Arrested.

According to police, Charan called his friends Devdutt alias Dev and Dharamveer alias Kale to his village to see a bicycle show Wednesday night. The trio then consumed alcohol.

The three friends entered into an argument following which Devdutt and Dharamveer hit Charan with stones, Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO, IMT, Manesar police station said.

Also Read | Kaali Row: Madhya Pradesh Cops Ask Twitter to Remove Access to Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Controversial’ Tweets.

Charan died on the spot, police said.

An FIR was registered following a complaint by the victim's father, police said.

The accused were later arrested, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)