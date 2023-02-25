Nuh (Haryana), Feb 25 (PTI) Two men hailing from Punjab were arrested for allegedly killing a Rajasthan resident here, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Vishal, resident of Mohali, and Harsh, resident of Muktsar in Punjab, they said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Lays Foundation Stone of Canal Water Based Project in Fazilka.

The deceased was identified as Aas Mohammad, a native of Jurhera village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

His body was found on February 22 in Nuh's Nagina area, said police.

Also Read | MV Ganga Vilas, World’s Longest River Cruise, To Culminate Its Journey on February 28 in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Three persons had come to Aas Mohammad to buy gold bricks from him. However, they allegedly stabbed Mohammad to death and took away the gold bricks which later turned out to be fake, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla said raids were being conducted to arrest the third accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)