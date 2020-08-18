New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Tuesday.

Deen Dayal (35) and his accomplice Mohit (23), both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim identified as Rajeev.

Rajeev and Dayal used to work together, police said.

According to the police, Dayal was in an illicit relationship with his own aunt.

However when she saw Rajeev earning more money, she got involved with him.

She also started ignoring Dayal. This annoyed Dayal and he decided to take revenge from Rajeev with the help of his two friends -- Rohit and Mohit, police said.

The three hatched a conspiracy to kill Rajeev. They first recced the adjoining area of the victim's house on the evening of August 10, a senior police officer said.

On the same day, they entered his house from back entrance, overpowered Rajeev, hit him on his head with sticks and killed him, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said "We have recovered the sticks used to kill the victim. Efforts are on to nab the third accused -- Rohit, who is still at large."

Mohit was previously involved in a case of theft, he said.

