New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer last month in northwest Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Thursday.

Sohail (22) and Aas Mohd (20), both residents of Raghubir Nagar here, were wanted in the murder case of property dealer Vinod Bhati that took place on June 25, they said.

Police said the accused killed Bhati to take revenge from him for their uncle, Mohd Riyaz's, murder in 2018. Bhati was accused of killing their uncle but was acquitted and released from jail in April this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "On Wednesday evening, our staff got a tip-off that Sohail and Babu, who had committed the murder recently at Khyala, were roaming near a hotel in Pitampura, and they may commit another offence. The team laid a trap and the two men were overpowered and nabbed."

The firearm which was used to kill Bhati, another sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, she said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they along with other associates had killed Bhati in June, and since then, have been moving in different parts of Delhi to evade arrest, the DCP said.

