New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A long-standing family dispute over property led to the death of a 67-year-old man in Delhi, allegedly planned by his son with the help of the family's servant, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bharadwaj. His body was found packed in a gunny bag and was in a decomposed state, the official said.

Also Read | President's Rule Imposed in Manipur 5 Days After N Biren Singh's Resignation As CM Following BJP Top Brass' Directions.

According to the police, Bharadwaj's son, Love Bharadwaj, was reportedly distressed over the possibility of being evicted from the family home after his father sought legal intervention due to his love marriage.

Fearful of losing his residence and believing that his father favored his sisters, Love conspired to have him killed.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Formation: 8th CPC Chairperson, Members To Be Appointed Soon; Discussions on Fitment Factor and Other Modalities To Follow.

"Bharadwaj had left for Narela on his scooter on January 28 but never returned. During the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with his longtime servant, Jitender. A team interrogated multiple people and discovered that Bharadwaj had been visiting a rented flat where Jitender lived. Jitender and his son Vishal were found missing, and Vishal's phone was switched off," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

Police traced another number linked to Vishal, which was active on social media platforms. Using technical surveillance, Vishal was apprehended, and during questioning, he confessed to the crime, the statement read.

He revealed that he, along with his father Jitender, had murdered Bharadwaj on January 28.

Following his father's orders, Vishal disposed of the body by stuffing it in a gunny bag and throwing it into a nearby drain. The police recovered the decomposed body at the location identified by Vishal, the statement added.

During further questioning by the police, Vishal also exposed the name of Bharadwaj's son.

"Love Bharadwaj was the mastermind behind the murder. Love allegedly plotted his father's killing as he feared eviction from their parental home. The victim had earlier filed an application with the District Magistrate under the Senior Citizens' Protection Act, seeking to evict Love and his family. Love, who had a love marriage, believed his father favored his sisters and was determined to remove him from the picture," the DCP said in the statement.

Jitender, who was in significant debt, was offered money to carry out the murder. Vishal disclosed that a few days before the crime, Love had paid Jitender Rs 35,000 as an advance.

Love and Vishal have been arrested, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace Jitender, who remains absconding.

Police said the post-mortem report confirmed that Bharadwaj was strangled to death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)