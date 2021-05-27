Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): The local crime branch of Pune Railway Police arrested two persons on Wednesday for smuggling rare species of tortoise, fish, and lizard from Pune railway station.

The accused identified as Tarun Kumar Mohan and Shrinavas Kamal, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were found carrying six bags on Pune railway station on May 25 after their arrival from Chennai Express.

"Local crime branch of Pune Railway Police have arrested two people for smuggling rare species of tortoises, fish and lizard from Pune railway station. Railway police had received tip off about possible smuggling of animals at Pune railway station. The accused identified as Tarun Kumar Mohan and Shrinavas Kamal, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were found carrying six bags on Pune railway station on May 25 after their arrival from Chennai Express," Railway Police inspector Mulla Syyed said.

"Police officials on duty suspected their movement and checked their bags. A total of 279 African spurred tortoise/sulcata tortoise, 1201 Iguana lizards and 230 Beta fish were recovered from their possession," Syyed added.

All these rare species were checked with the help of a local NGO and forest officials and it was found that these rare species are usually found abroad.

Both the accused did not have custom clearance documents, nor had they any permission or document to carry these species with them. Both accused have been booked under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

