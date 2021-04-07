Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Two youths were held for allegedly stabbing a girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old girl, who is a student, reached a canal at Masuri village in Ghaziabad from Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district with the two youths on a motorcycle.

She had a friendship with Amman for the past one year, but was not in talking terms with him for a couple of months.

On Monday, she was convinced by him to talk for a short period of time and she agreed.

When they reached Ghaziabad, they again had heated arguments, following which Amman stabbed her five times with a knife.

When she raised an alarm, Amman and his friend, Shoiab, threw her in a canal and fled from the spot.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where from she was referred to the district hospital. She is recuperating. The two youths have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said. PTI

