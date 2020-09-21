Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking into an ATM and stealing cash worth Rs 12 lakhs from the machine in Indore.

The two accused have been arrested by police, according to Sanjay Tiwari, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Indore.

"Both the accused have admitted their crime," said Tiwari.

Police have also recovered the stolen money along with other tools used for the theft, he added. (ANI)

