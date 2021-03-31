North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested two persons at a village in the Naihati area of North 24 Parganas on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Amarnath at least two arms, some unfinished arms, and ammunition have been seized.

Further investigation is on, he added. (ANI)

