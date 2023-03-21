New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping around 300 people by providing fake visas, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Gograj alias Rizwan (31), a resident of Rajasthan, and Sushil alias Ankit (23), from Haryana, they said.

The duo targeted people who were looking for jobs in the Middle East. Around 300 people were cheated by them over the last four months, police said.

The matter came to light after police received a joint complainant in this connection.

The accused duo along with another man used to run a fake visa company in the name of Meet Visa in Subhash Nagar.

They attracted their victims through social media by using online advertisements and once someone showed interest, they called them to their office, police said.

Then they would take their passport and some part of the payment. To make the whole process look genuine, they had established a link with a diagnostic centre where medical tests of the applicants would be conducted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The passports were then sent to Nepal either by hand or through courier to get them stamped. After handing over the stamped visa, the accused took the remaining amount, police said.

The victims found that they had been cheated only at the immigration counter at the airport and by then, the accused would shut their shop and move to a new location, they said

Police said searches are on to nab the people involved in the case.

