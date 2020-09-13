Noida (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and half a dozen stolen two wheelers, including those lifted from Haryana, were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused were held on Saturday evening from Eta 1 roundabout by officials from the Surajpur police station, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Thane COVID-19 Quarantine Centre Attendant Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman.

Those held have been identified as Shyamveer, a local, and Jatveer, who hails from adjoining Bulandshahr district, a police spokesperson said.

"Six stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession. Three of these vehicles are registered in Bulandshahr, two in Haryana's Gurgaon and one in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 22-Year-Old Kashmiri Man’s Dead Body Recovered From Yamuna River in Dehradun.

An FIR has been lodged against them and the accused have been remanded in jail by a local court, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)