Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Two alleged smugglers were arrested with over 8kg opium worth Rs 15 lakh in their possession in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday.

The two were intercepted by a police team from Dhudhwakhara near Sirsali Village here.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Recruitment Case: 'I Will Not Spare My Own Minister if Found Guilty', Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

They were found riding an unregistered bike from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and were allegedly on their way to deliver the consignment in Haryana's Sirsa, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Churu) Digant Anand said a special campaign is being run against drug smuggling.

Also Read | Chinese Digital Loansharks Spreading Wings in India, Scale of Illegal Scams Increase.

Around 8.100 kg opium having an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh was seized, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vijay Rajpur, 22, and Badri Lal alias Ajay, 23, both residents of Mandsaur, police said.

A case has been registered against them under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they are being interrogated, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)