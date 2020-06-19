New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly posing as jewellery cleaners and cheating a woman by replacing her gold ornament with a duplicate one in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Bhagat (34) and Mohammad Azad (46), both residents of Nand Nagri, they said.

Bhagat was involved in similar cases of cheating in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Uttam nagar, told the police that on June 6, two men approached her and told her that they clean gold jewellery, a senior police officer.

She gave her gold chain to them for cleaning. However, they changed the original chain with a duplicate one and escaped, the officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage of the area and identified the motorcycle which was used by the two to escape.

"The bike was registered in the name of a woman in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area,"Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

The woman later turned out to be the wife of Bhagat after which both the accused were apprehended, police said.

During interrogation, Bhagat disclosed he had committed similar offences in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Western UP, police said.

Bhagat, who used to earn his livelihood by driving an e-Rickshaw, became unemployed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed and took to cheating. He was later joined by Azad, they added.

