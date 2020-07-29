Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Rajouri Police have arrested two smugglers on Tuesday after poppy straw and charas were allegedly recovered from a vehicle during checking at the Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road on Tuesday.

The police have also claimed to have recovered 92 kgs of poppy straw and 1.7 kgs of 'charas' from the vehicle as well.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

