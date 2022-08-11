Ambala, Aug 11 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested two men with 160 grams heroin from a village close to the Ambala cantonment here, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team stopped a car at a check post on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, they said.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: No One Can Force Ration Card Holders To Buy National Flag, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the search, police recovered 160 grams heroin from the possession of two men identified as Arvind and Vijay – both residents of Ambala Cantonment, said officials.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, it said.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict S Nalini Moves Supreme Court Seeking Premature Release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)