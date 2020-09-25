New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Friday seized 275 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 15 lakh and arrested two members of a gang involved in supplying the contraband in the national capital, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Suban (39) and Sheikh Sadak Hussain (31), both residents of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. They both worked as truck drivers, they said.

The consignment was also carried by them in the hidden chamber of a truck, especially constructed for the purpose, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said, "We received information on Friday morning that some people are coming to Delhi in a truck carrying marijuana, which was to be delivered to a person in Jhilmil Industrial area, New Delhi.

"Accordingly, the accused duo were apprehended from the spot and our team recovered 275 kgs of marijuana from cavity of the truck."

The seized consignment is worth over Rs 15 lakhs, he said.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were handed over the consignment at Kurnool by the truck owner who instructed them to deliver it to a person in Delhi who was supposed to meet them at Jhilmil Industrial Area here.

The accused further told police that due to their poor economic condition, they wanted money to run the family. So when they came in contact with the owner of the truck, he asked them to deliver marijuana to Delhi and other states. He said he would pay them Rs 10,000 per visit, which they agreed to, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

