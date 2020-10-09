Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were arrested with 60-kg ganja after a brief exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Friday.

According to SHO Kapil Dev, the two men, identified as Arshad and Arif, were held after the encounter with police on Shahpur road in Titawi area on Thursday evening.

Also Read | MPSC Exam 2020 Postponed; CM Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Meeting to Announce Next Date For The Examination.

During the encounter, Arshad sustained bullet injuries, he added.

The car in which the two men were travelling and two pistols have also been seized, the station house officer said.

Also Read | CA Exams 2020 Update: ICAI Postpones Examination in Bihar Due to Upcoming Assembly Elections 2020, Issues Revised Dates; Check Complete Schedule on Official Website – icai.org.

He said a case under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Arshad and Arif.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)