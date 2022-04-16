Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi area here and seized around two kgs of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh from their possession, the police said on Saturday.

The two accused persons, who the police believe supplied charas to drug peddlers across the city, were arrested from Dharavi in an operation carried out by the Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell

Also Read | #Delhi on Saturday Reported 461 Fresh #COVID19 Infections Against 366 Cases Reported on … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The police are currently interrogating them to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients.

The apprehended accused were identified as Sunil Shishupal (45 years) and Nevazi Aliman Miyan (60 years). The police said that they had come from Bihar and Rajasthan respectively to supply drugs here in Mumbai.

Also Read | New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India; Prices Start From 8.35 Lakh.

The drugs recovered from their possession are worth Rs 60.75 lakhs in the international market, police said.

A case has been filed against both the accused under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)