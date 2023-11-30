Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons after seizing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 10.90 lakh from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted the two persons on Tuesday evening at Pendhar Phata on Kalamboli-Mumbra road in Taloja area when they were travelling on a scooter.

During checking, the police recovered 107 gm of mephedrone from the duo, aged 28 and 36, the official from Taloja police station said, adding their scooter was also seized.

They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

