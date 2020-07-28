Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Two suspected smugglers were arrested allegedly with over 90 kg poppy straw drug in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli, a police team intercepted the vehicle of the two suspects at Model Police checkpoint in Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road.

The vehicle was checked and nothing was found initially but the two suspects behaved suspiciously, the senior superintendent of police said.

Later, a consignment of 92 kg poppy straw packed in 53 polythene bags and over one kg charas were recovered from a hidden box in the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered against the suspects, identified as Mumtaz Ali and Mohammad Mukhtar, in Nowshera police station and an investigation is underway, Kohli added.

