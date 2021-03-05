Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Two independent candidates have so far filed their nomination papers for the first phase of assembly elections to 47 constituencies in Assam on March 27.

Independent candidate Bijoy Kutum filed his nomination papers for the Bokakhat legislative assembly constituency on Friday, said an Assam Election Department release.

Another Independent contestant Jiten Gogoi had filed his papers for the same LAC on Thursday.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is March 9, while scrutiny is scheduled on the next day.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 12.

The notification for the first phase of assembly elections to 47 constituencies spread across 11 districts of Upper Assam, North Bank and parts of Central Assam was announced on Tuesday.

