New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Two people sustained injuries after being attacked by a group in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.

Officials said they received information about shots fired in the air from the area around 11.15 pm on Thursday.

A senior police officer said 10 people had come to the Ramesh Tyagi Colony area on Thursday night in search of a person identified as Deepak (21).

After failing to find him, the group damaged two parked motorcycles and attacked a few passers-by, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Jatin (17) and Ajay (42) were injured in the attack, Kalsi said, adding that the injuries were not caused by gunshots.

Seven people have been identified so far, and efforts are on to identify the rest and arrest them, the DCP said, adding that a case has been registered under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

