Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Police on Friday night arrested two inter-state drug peddlers here and recovered from them over 17 kilograms of poppy, officials said.

Based on specific inputs regarding drug peddling, several checkpoints were laid at different locations by police in Jammu, they said.

Police intercepted a Punjab bound truck at Manwal area and recovered from it 17.5 kilograms of poppy from it, the officals said.PTI AB

