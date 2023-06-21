Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Two kg of heroin smuggled from across the India-Pakistan border has been recovered in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anupgarh) Rameshwar Lal said in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the police, two kg of heroin smuggled through a drone from across the border near village 22 MD was recovered along with the drone.

Four smugglers identified as Kailash Saini, Janab Ali, Rajpal and Jaimal Singh had come to take this heroin. They have been arrested and are currently being interrogated, he added.

