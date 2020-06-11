Imphal, Jun 11 (PTI) A day after they were kidnapped, two persons were rescued from the house of the alleged mastermind of the crime in Thoubal district of Manipur on Thursday, police said.

After receiving information that ransom of Rs 50 lakh was to be handed over to the kidnappers, several commando units, with the assistance of cyber crime unit, launched an operation to rescue the kidnapped persons, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Soibam Ibomcha Singh told reporters, The kidnapped persons were rescued from the residence of one K Jadumani Singh at Charangpat Mamang locality in Thoubal district at 11.45 am, he said. The persons had been kidnapped on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

"Four persons, including two women, have been arrested and a foreign made pistol with five live rounds has been recovered," the SP told reporters.

On Thursday, the police detected a vehicle moving under suspicious circumstances at Charangpat area and chased the car for about one and a half kilometres when it failed to stop, the SP said.

Also Read | Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic.

Preliminary interrogation of the three occupants of the car provided vital information which led to the rescue of the two kidnapped non-Manipuris, from the house of the mastermind of the kidnapping, he said.

Ibomcha Singh has appealed to people not to indulge in illegal and unfair means with the intention of getting easy money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)