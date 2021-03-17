Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 17 (PTI) A man and his six-year-old son were killed and his wife got injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening on Bijnor road near Behra Sadat village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Monu (30) and Yash, police said, adding injured Rama Devi (26) was being treated at a hospital.

