Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 17 others seriously injured after a bus overturned and hit a motorcycle in central Kolkata's Mayo Road area on Saturday evening, police said.

The minibus, which was operating on the Metiabruz-Howrah route, was heading towards the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing when the accident happened around 4.40 pm, they said.

The driver of the bus suddenly lost control, following which it overturned and hit a motorcycle, they said.

The conductor of the bus and a passenger were killed in the accident, police said.

Those injured were being treated at the state-run SSKM hospital, a police officer said.

